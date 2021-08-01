-
The Lansing Board of Water and Light has broken ground on a new $500 million power plant in Delta Township. The Delta Energy Park along South Canal Street…
The Palisades nuclear power plant in southwestern Michigan has started a scheduled $62 million refueling and maintenance outage after being shut down for…
On a week following heat indices above 100 degrees, Michigan State University said a problem with a boiler in its power plant means the temperatures…
A reactor at a nuclear power plant in southwestern Michigan is shutting down this week for refueling, maintenance and testing.Indiana Michigan Power says…
Almost four years ago, MSU adopted an Energy Transition Plan that detailed sustainable energy goals for the university to work toward. We speak with…
Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon has announced the school will stop burning coal at the university sometime next year. In a webcast on…