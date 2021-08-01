prescription drugs

-
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette joined local law enforcement today to highlight new kiosks for drug disposal in select Walgreens locations. Katie…
-
The explosion of opioid overdoses and deaths in America and in Michigan has been well documented. According to the Centers for Disease Control and…
-
Democrats in the state House want to get rid of a law they say protects drug companies that knowingly make or sell harmful drugs.They introduced bills…
-
National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday. The Michigan State Police will work with the Drug Enforcement Administration to accept drugs at 30…
-
A series of events this weekend will enable Michigan residents to responsibly dispose of unused or expired opioid painkillers and other prescription…
-
Michigan's governor has signed what's been described by state police as the nation's first statewide ban on the antidepressant tianeptine sodium.The…
-
Michigan doctors will be required to check a prescription database before prescribing painkillers and other powerful drugs under new laws signed by Lt.…
-
As America confronts the opioid crisis, environmental scientists are warning about a related problem. Chemicals from pain-killers and other drugs often…
-
Democrats at the State Capitol want to stop major prescription drug price increases.Prescription drug prices have gone up in Michigan and across the US…