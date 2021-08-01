-
Current Sports | February 17, 2021 | Tournament Hopes Vanishing For MSU Hoops, Tough Pill To SwallowThe Michigan State men's basketball team fell to Purdue last night, marking a second straight loss in the Big Ten Conference for the Spartans. Al talks…
-
The Michigan State men's basketball team fell on the road against Iowa, 84-78 the final. But, there were many positives to take away for Tom Izzo's…
-
First-year head coach of the Michigan State football team, Mel Tucker, holds his virtual press conference. On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, the…
-
Kobe Bryant Memorial; NCAA transfer rule; Tom Izzo press conference; Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder On today’s Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the…
-
Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo holds his weekly press conference at the Breslin Center, addressing the loss to Wisconsin on Saturday…
-
Tom Izzo weekly press conference; Michigan State men's basketball on the road against Northwestern; NFL power rankings On today's Current Sports with Al…
-
Tom Izzo wraps-up the Final Four run by discussing the accomplishments of this season's team. Izzo also touches on the NBA Draft stock of Cassius Winston…
-
MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo holds his Monday press conference at the Breslin Center and recaps the win over Ohio State and addresses how his team…
-
MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo holds his Monday press conference at the Breslin Center and recaps the win over Minnesota on Saturday while looking…
-
Michigan State University; John Engler; Bill Beekman; MSU Athletic Director; Mark Dantonio; Tom Izzo; Suzy Merchant On today's Current Sports with Al…