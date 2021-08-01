-
The state of Michigan has agreed to pay a total of $80 million to former juvenile inmates who say they were victims of sexual abuse in prison.The deal…
New legislation in the state Senate would create a long list of required items for the Department of Corrections to report when it closes a prison.The…
A museum devoted to the state prison system in Jackson will close its doors for the last time later this month.Jackson’s prison was once known as the…
Lansing-based author Bethany Mauger's first book is getting national attention. She's the co-author of “Free Cyntoia: My Search For Redemption in the…
Michigan’s prison inmates are now allowed to apply for college financial aid through a state program that had long excluded them but was changed under the…
A state lawmaker wants to make sure Michigan doesn’t have any privately run prisons.Democratic state Senator Jeff Irwin said the state should not house…
Employees at the Michigan Department of Corrections face a higher chance of Major Depressive Disorder than first responders and other high stress jobs.…
Two corrections officers have been charged in separate incidents that allegedly occurred while they were on duty at a county jail in southeastern…
Officials say Michigan's only prison for women will be closed to visitors for part of next week as inmates are isolated and treated for scabies.The…
More than 700 new corrections officers – that’s how many new hires the Michigan Department of Corrections hopes to make in 2019.Chris Gautz, spokesman for…