A group of Christian high schools claims Michigan’s COVID-19 restrictions violate religious freedom rights. The schools have filed a federal lawsuit in…
The Michigan Supreme Court will take another look at whether it’s ever OK for taxpayer dollars to go to private or parochial schools.As Capital Bureau…
The Michigan Supreme Court has agreed to take up a major lower court decision that allows Michigan tax dollars to flow to private schools.A coalition of…
Michigan’s public schools lost in court today. Multiple public school organizations and the ACLU sued the state over a multi-million dollar budget…
Michigan lawmakers can send tax dollars to private schools in certain circumstances, the state appeals court said Tuesday in a major test of a 1970…
A Michigan judge on Thursday struck down as unconstitutional state laws that reimburse private schools for the cost of fire drills, inspections and other…
A lawsuit has been filed to challenge Michigan's ban on public aid for private schools.The ban has been in place since voters added it to the state…
A judge says she’s leaning toward an injunction that would stop $2.5 million in state aid for Michigan private schools.Judge Cynthia Diane Stephens heard…