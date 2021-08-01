Project 60/50

-
Despite the below freezing temperatures, WKAR Community Cinema returned in February with a screening and conversation featuring American Denial, a new…
-
WKAR Community Cinema returned in January with an informative screening and conversation featuring A Path Appears.The new Independent Lens documentary…
-
WKAR Community Cinema returned this season on Oct. 10 with an enlightening conversation spurred from the new documentary, "Makers: Women in Space." In…
-
Community members left WKAR Community Cinema on May 8 with interests heighten from the screening and conversation featuring "The Trials of Muhammad…
-
Mon., Feb. 3, 10 pm | A 13-year chronicle of two boys' divergent paths from kindergarten through high school graduation.Joe Brewster and Michele…
-
Fri., Feb. 7, 10 pm | The writer/activist's dramatic life is told with poetry and lyricism.Most famous for her seminal novel, The Color Purple,…
-
Mon., Feb. 17, 9 pm | The story of William Still, one of the most important yet unheralded individuals of the Underground Railroad.Extraordinary people…
-
Sun., Feb. 23, 7 pm | A WKAR Original | African-American life in Lansing from the mid-1930s to the mid-1970s. First aired in 2002.
-
This year marks the anniversary of two crucial moments in our country’s long history of inequality. Sixty years ago, the Supreme Court handed out its…