A retired psychologist has agreed to give up his license after being accused of failing to report assault allegations against Larry Nassar back in…
Young people have always used language in new ways, and it has always driven older people crazy. But the linguist John McWhorter says all the LOLs are part of an inevitable evolution of language.
An MSU professor says if your spouse is happy, you will be healthy. Current State’s Brooke Allen follows up on the research with MSU researcher Bill…
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Sean Hankins loves basketball. But it’s what he’s able to teach through basketball that he loves even more.Teaching is at his core,…
Does irritating, boorish behavior get on your nerves? If you’re a woman, you’re more likely to answer that question with a “yes” than a man is, according…
Do you tend to see the glass half full or half empty? A new study in the Journal of Abnormal Psychology is the first to show that brain activity is…
Ariel Castro, the man who was recently convicted for holding three women captive in his Cleveland home for nearly a decade, was found hanged in his cell…
A new study finds that practice is not enough to explain gaps in skill levels. The study, led by Michigan State University associate professor of…