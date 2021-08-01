-
Gun violence in the United States is a public health problem – and it needs to be treated that way. That’s according to Dr. Rebecca Cunningham, the…
The Flint Registry is holding in-person enrollment across the city of Flint all week. Officials are trying to track the health of residents made ill by…
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration on Wednesday delayed construction of a new $115 million state psychiatric hospital in Michigan's Thumb region,…
Michigan hasn’t prioritized public health – and now it’s paying for it. That’s according to a new report from the Citizens Research Council of Michigan, a…
The Detroit mayor's office wants to hear residents' ideas on how to improve the city's quality of life, better protect the public health and provide…