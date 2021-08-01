-
WKAR has learned that Dick Estell, legendary voice of the Radio Reader, has passed away. According to family, Estell died peacefully Friday, May 6, 2016.…
Dick Estell's lengthy run as WKAR's Radio Reader is coming to and end. In an interview a couple of years ago, he reflected on the personal significance of…
Fans across the country will miss the rich, gently inflected voice of Dick Estell as the concluding chapter of a storied career draws to a close. Estell…
Rogue Lawyerby John GrishamDoubleday, NY 2015February 4 - March 9, 2016Sebastian Rudd is not your typical street lawyer. He works out of a customized…
The Oregon Trailby Rinker BuckSimon & Schuster, NY 2015Airs December 21, 2015 - February 3, 2016The Oregon Trail is much more than an epic adventure; it…
The Flying Circus by Susan Crandall Gallery Books, N.Y., 2015Airs beginning November 13, 2015 - December 14, 2015They were barnstormers -- the daring…
The Ship That Wouldn't Dieby Don KeithPenguin/Randon House, NY 2015Airs beginning Oct. 19, 2015In time for the 70th anniversary of the end of World War…
The Boys in the Boatby Daniel James BrownDoubleday, N.Y. 2014Airs beginning May 8, 2015Out of the depths of the Depression comes an irresistible story…
Soul Survivor by Bruce & Andrea Leininger with Ken GrossGrand Central Publishing, NY 2014Airs April 15 - May 7, 2015Whether you believe in reincarnation…
Dick Estell is reading "The Cove," by Ron Rash through May 21."Mile Marker Zero" by WIlliam McKeen will begin May 22.For more on The Radio Reader, visit…