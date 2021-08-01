-
A state panel has called for distributing $40.3 million in grants next year for land purchases and outdoor recreation development projects.The Michigan…
A 60-year-old recreation center in southwest Detroit will be renovated and expanded.The city says work is expected to start next month at the Kemeny…
The MSU campus is the setting for countless activities, including the recently arrived sport of Nordic Walking. Peter Whorf talks a walk with Eric Ederer.…
From "Iron Will" to "Balto", American pop culture is full of books and movies about the Iditarod. The 1000 mile race through Alaska is probably the most…
We may be headed into the deep, dark winter, but Michiganders are well-known for thriving in the snow. Our state has made an industry of winter…
Thousands of people flocked to the Straits of Mackinac yesterday for the 57th annual Mackinac Bridge Walk. It’s one of those things that truly brings a…
A once vibrant green space in Lansing shuttered nearly 30 years ago has come back to life. Yesterday, Mayor Virg Bernero and others stood on a new boat…
Healthy. Local. Sustainable. The words capture the priorities of the group ‘Gourmet Gone Wild,' a non-profit organization with a dual mission.First, it’s…
Last year, Janet Moreland became a legend in the world of kayaking. She became the first woman ever to solo paddle what’s called "Source to Sea," the full…