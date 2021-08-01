-
DTE Energy and Consumers Energy say they want significant changes made to a rooftop solar bill. The bill would let any homeowner with solar panels get…
-
Senator Debbie Stabenow has introduced a new bill that would provide billions in tax credits aimed at incentivizing auto manufacturers to make products…
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer made an online pitch Friday to Upper Peninsula civic leaders to support her 2021 agenda, including clean energy and workforce…
-
A wind turbine fire in Michigan sent black smoke billowing into the air and drew spectators who watched as flaming debris fell to the ground.No injuries…
-
The City of Lansing wants to power city buildings with 100 percent renewable energy by this July, says Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.Mayor Schor presented the…
-
A municipal utility in northern Michigan plans to generate all its electricity from renewable sources such as wind and the sun by 2040.Traverse City Light…
-
Consumers Energy plans to become more environmentally friendly – while keeping customer bills stable. Capital Correspondent Cheyna Roth has more.The…
-
Groups wanting to expand access to voting and boost Michigan's renewable energy requirement have seen the form of their ballot initiatives approved by the…
-
More than a year after beginning the legislative process, the Michigan Senate has passed a pair of comprehensive energy bills.The measures impact policies…
-
A new study has found Michigan will feel an economic squeeze if and when the EPA’s Clean Power Plan is implemented. We look at that and other findings in…