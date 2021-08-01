-
For more than 30 years and under five presidents, Republican Rep. Fred Upton easily won reelection to his southwest Michigan House seat by promoting…
-
Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, the only Republican in Congress to call for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, said Thursday he is…
-
Republican State Representative Larry Inman appeared in federal court in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, facing multiple criminal charges. Rep. Inman’s attorney,…
-
Republican legislative leaders on Wednesday did not rule out the need for tax or other revenue increases to improve Michigan’s deteriorating roads but…
-
New House Speaker Lee Chatfield said Michigan will always struggle to fund roadwork until it solves the root problem — drivers pay some of the country’s…
-
No state has squeezed school spending more in recent decades than Michigan, education researchers said Wednesday in a study that attributes the tightening…
-
With the election less than a week away, you’re probably seeing a lot of TV ads for the race in Michigan’s 7th congressional district. We invited…
-
Former Vice President Joe Biden wants Michigan residents to know what’s at stake for the November election. Biden was in Lansing Thursday night to hold a…
-
In just a week, Michigan voters will pick a new governor. Capitol Correspondent Cheyna Roth reports the Republican and Democratic candidates will be…
-
Former President Barack Obama hopes Democrats can take back Michigan in a couple of weeks. Former President Barack Obama had a message for Michigan.“What…