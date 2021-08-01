-
The first full-time federal judge in the Upper Peninsula is retiring after more than 30 years.Timothy Greeley is a magistrate judge who handles the early…
-
Michigan State University has announced the departure of its longtime vice president for legal affairs as it deals with fallout over a disgraced sports…
-
Bills designed to get a handle on municipalities' underfunded employee retirement benefits are going to Gov. Rick Snyder's desk for his expected…
-
Michigan municipalities would have to report financial information about their employee retirement systems to the state under new legislation that…
-
Governor Rick Snyder has signed into law controversial changes to the state’s public school employee retirement system.Starting in February of 2018, new…
-
Top lawmakers in the state Legislature have reached a tentative agreement with Governor Rick Snyder about changes to the state’s teacher retirement…
-
Certain employees retired from government work would get a tax break under legislation up for likely approval in the Michigan Senate.The bill scheduled…
-
Current Sports Production Assistants; MSU Tennis; Gene Orlando; Ronald Mann; MMA; Hip-Hop.From MSU tennis to MMA to Common, there's something for everyone…
-
Aerial Powers, Two Minutes For Ruffing, Diversity in Hockey, Kobe Bryant Retirement, Deandre Carter, Current Sports TV Rewind, and Reflection…
-
HASLETT, Mich. - For 14 years, Haslett girls basketball and Bob Currier have shared a strong bond. Currier has decided it is time to retire, announcing in…