The Michigan Supreme Court has rejected an appeal in the case of an unusual school labor agreement that was widely viewed as a way to get around the…
The Michigan Supreme Court begins hearing arguments today involving two disputed laws passed during the first term of Governor Rick Snyder.First, justices…
The state Capitol was quiet Wednesday on the anniversary of the passage of a historic right-to-work bill. Last year at this time, the halls and lawn were…
Accusations that teachers unions are breaking Michigan’s new right to work law could take center stage this week in Lansing.As The Michigan Public Radio…
A new dispute involving Michigan’s recently enacted "Right to Work" law unfolded this week. On Monday, Midland’s Mackinac Center Legal Foundation…
Michigan’s new right-to-work law has not put a big dent in membership of the state’s biggest teachers’ union. As we hear from The Michigan Public Radio…
Yesterday was the first Labor Day in Michigan since Right to Work legislation was signed into law.John Beck, associate director of the School of Human…
The Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled the state’s right-to-work law applies to state workers.We have more from The Michigan Public Radio Network’s Jake…
The State Supreme Court said today it won’t rule early on the constitutionality of Michigan’s new right-to-work law.As The Michigan Public Radio Network’s…
An Ingham County judge says groups hoping to repeal Michigan’s new right-to-work law can move forward with their lawsuit. Judge William Collette Wednesday…