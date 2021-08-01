-
Tom Brady will be making his 10th Super Bowl appearance. Can he get ring number seven? Also, a salute to the Dewitt Panthers high school football team,…
Rob Zimmerman had butterflies in his stomach. He already had 34 consecutive CAAC Red wins and 11 straight league championships heading into Friday night's…
Detroit Tigers' Deals; Justin Verlander; Justin Upton; James Moore; High School Football; DeWitt Football; MSU Football Preview; Keyon Clinton.It feels…
In this show from Friday, August 22, Al invites the head coach of the Dewitt Panther football team, Rob Zimmerman, on to chat about the incredible…