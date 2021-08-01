-
It's official. Cade Cunningham is a member of the Detroit Pistons, selected as the top pick in last night's NBA Draft. We react. Also, discussion centered…
-
Recruiting reopens for MSU football; Naomi Osaka is out of the French Open after controversy over her 'no press' stance; NBA playoffs updateOn today's…
-
Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka won't be talking to the media during her run at this year's French Open as she raises awareness on mental health. Also,…
-
We discuss the many conferences around the college football world who are debating on pulling the plug due to the coronavirus pandemic. Al tells you why…
-
Barry Sanders birthday; The threat of youth basketball; Jack Ebling on the Life Celebration of Earle Robinson; Is Russell Westbrook to Houton Rockets a…
-
Russell Westbrook; James Harden; Alex Morgan; Candace Parker; Johnny LewisThe United State Women's National Soccer Team is making a case for equal pay,…
-
Malik McDowell; MLB; Homerun Derby; Juiced Baseballs; Michigan Football; Shea Patterson Tweet On today's edition of Current Sports with Al Martin we start…
-
NBA Free Agency; Kawhi Leonard to Clippers; Russell Westbrook and Detroit Pistons posibility; DeShaun Tate on NBA Summer League in Las VegasHope you all…
-
Eric Woodyard joins Al Martin to discuss the verbal altercations with Russell Westbrook and fans. Should something be done to protect professional…
-
Big Ten Tournament; MSU Basketball; Ohio State Basketball; Russell Westbrook; NBA; Foster LoyerHappy "Fri-yay"! On today's episode of Current Sports with…