Cristo Rey Parish in Lansing announced Monday it will serve as a sanctuary church to protect immigrants on the verge of deportation in response to…
A church in East Lansing said it may begin housing undocumented immigrants in a few months. Members of All Saints Episcopal Church in East Lansing plan to…
A new Michigan House Bill would ban local ordinances and rules that police officers says cannot ask about the immigration status of a suspect or a witness…
People who liked Lansing's "sanctuary city" status are upset that the council rescinded the status after only a week. Activists who supported sanctuary…
On Wednesday night, city council will revisit its decision to declare Lansing to be a "sanctuary city."The Lansing City Council may decide to replace its…
A small coalition of interfaith churches is making a big statement in Michigan. The group is declaring itself a “sanctuary network,” and says it will…