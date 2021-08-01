-
Wayne State University's College of Engineering is getting a $5 million gift for scholarships and a new testing laboratory.The Detroit News reports the…
-
When it came to pursuing a scientific career, Tasneem Essader encountered forces pulling her in and pushing her away: She drew inspiration from her…
-
Entrepreneur and philanthropist Mort Harris has committed $10 million toward a program that offers high school students full scholarships to Wayne State…
-
Flint and four other Michigan cities could become eligible to participate in a college scholarship program under a bill that has taken a key step forward…
-
NFL Draft; Michigan Prospects Drafted; Detroit Lions; Jarrad Davis; Gabe Onor; Academics and Athletics; Future of Sports Broadcasting; Reflection…
-
Starting this fall, leaders of the Lansing Promise Zone will offer college scholarships to high school graduates who live within the Lansing School…