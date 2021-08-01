-
Education advocates in Michigan are watching a case before the U.S. Supreme Court that could impact a parent’s ability to send their child to the school…
-
The state schools superintendent says he thinks the education choice movement has taken the focus off improving all public schools. We have more from Rick…
-
A long-time Michigan advocate of school choice recommends caution over the expansion of education vouchers that would allow taxpayer funds to go to…
-
Educators across the country are hosting discussions in conjunction with National School Choice Week.There are a number of events in the Lansing area,…