On this week's Current State - lame duck in the Michigan legislature: protection or power grab? Plus, mayor Karen Weaver of Flint updates us on pipeline…
After months of work, the Michigan School Safety Task Force has presented a set of recommendations to Governor Rick Snyder. In April, the governor…
A Michigan school district has installed a new $156,000 security system designed to help protect students in the event of an active shooter.Glen Lake…
A school-safety plan advancing in Michigan's Legislature would require all school districts to develop an emergency operations plan and consult with law…
Gov. Rick Snyder's administration and key lawmakers struck a budget deal Thursday that includes using a surplus to spend hundreds of millions of dollars…
State lawmakers want schools and law enforcement to partner up when it comes to school safety. Capital correspondent Cheyna Roth reports state Senate…
Michigan's House passed its first school safety initiative since the Parkland, Florida, mass shooting on Tuesday, advancing the state's most sweeping…
There was another walkout at a mid-Michigan high school Wednesday...but not for the reason you might expect. The national school walkout held March 14 in…
Governor Rick Snyder rolled out a plan Monday to improve school safety following the Parkland-Florida shootings.The plan calls for boosting security at…
Governor Rick Snyder’s budget chief says plans are underway to fund improved school safety. Budget Director John Walsh said the governor told him to be…