-
Legendary WKAR reporter, producer, host, anchor, and journalist Scott Pohl has retired after an award-winning 35-year career at MSU’s WKAR Public…
-
An era is coming to an end at WKAR. On Thursday, our senior news reporter Scott Pohl is calling it a career. Scott’s contribution to WKAR over the last 35…
-
George Perles Dies; James Moore reflects on Perles death; Scott Pohl interviews Mark Wilson about Perles death; XFL 2020 rulesOn today's episode of…
-
Michigan State Football; Mark Dantonio; Anthony Ianni; Scott Pohl; Samuel L. Stanley On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al begins the…
-
Earle Robinson; Earle Robinson Life Celebration; Magic Johnson; Deshaun TateOn this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, we start the show by playing…
-
On Monday’s Current Sports, host Al Martin paid tribute to the late Earle Robinson, who passed away at the age of 71 on Saturday. Robinson was a longtime…
-
Detroit Tigers; Detroit Tigers home opener; MLB baseball; Scott Pohl; MSU basketball; Bank of Ann Arbor; Tom IzzoOn today's episode of Current Sports with…
-
2018 NBA Draft; Miles Bridges; Jaren Jackson, Jr.; Detroit Pistons; Scott Pohl; MSU Trustees Meeting; 2018 NHL Draft; Detroit Red WingsOn this episode of…
-
Meeting to begin at 8am in the Hannah Administration Building. WKAR's Scott Pohl (@scottpohlwkar on Twitter) and Capitol Correspondant Cheyna Roth…
-
Michigan State University; John Engler; Jack Stripling; Deshaun Tate; Jaren Jackson, Jr.; 2018 NBA Draft; Reflection FridayJohn Engler keeps making…