Our book reviewer Scott Southard gives us his take on Saint Mazie, a historical fiction novel by author Jami Attenberg. In the 1920s and 1930sMazie…
We all leave a legacy after we shuffle off this mortal coil, but its size and influence isn’t decided by us. That power is in the hands of those we leave…
“It was inevitable: the scent of bitter almonds always reminded him of the fate of unrequited love.” And with that poignant line, Gabriel Garcia Marquez…
Reviewing a literary collection can feel a lot like reviewing a local talent show.It can be hard to sum up the entire experience, since every act is…