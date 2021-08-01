-
Education advocates in Michigan are watching a case before the U.S. Supreme Court that could impact a parent’s ability to send their child to the school…
In Michigan, reaction to President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh was split along party lines. U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D)…
America’s first Hispanic Supreme Court justice will visit East Lansing this summer. Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor was appointed to the High Court in…
In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that mandatory life in prison without parole for juvenile offenders was unconstitutional. On Monday, the court said…
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette spoke yesterday at a press conference about the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that upheld Michigan’s constitutional…
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments today in a Michigan case with potential repercussions for other states as well. It involves Indian tribal…
Gay rights activists cheered two decisions yesterday by the U.S. Supreme Court. One overturns the federal Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), the other…
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled unanimously that naturally occurring human genes cannot be patented. The ruling will affect researchers, universities and…
The U.S. Supreme Court has struck down state laws that allow juveniles to be sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole. Michigan is one of…