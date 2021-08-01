-
With the end of Medicare open enrollment approaching, Michigan officials are warning seniors to protect themselves from potential scams.The deadline for…
The state of Michigan has announced its final round of "mobility" grants to spur ways to help transport seniors, people with disabilities and veterans…
On Monday night, the Lansing Township Board may vote to re-zone a former golf course. A Grand Rapids company proposes to turn it into a mixed-use area for…
Residents in their 80s and 90s from a Michigan retirement community are modeling for a 2018 calendar.The new calendar for Burcham Hills Retirement…
Colin Kaepernick; Kneeling During the Anthem; Michigan Senior Olympics; Becky Ridky; Brad Walker; Craig Hodges.Almost a year ago, Colin Kaepernick…
It’s not easy to tell an elderly parent that it’s time for them to stop driving. We talk with Wynn Esterline of Home Instead Senior Care in East Lansing…
Michigan’s older adult population is growing rapidly, a fact that was addressed in Governor Snyder’s special message on aging last year. Snyder said our…