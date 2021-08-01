-
Aretha Franklin; Imani Dudley; Seth Kinker; MHSAA Football; Saline High School; Chelsea High School; Manchester High School; Dexter High SchoolGone, but…
-
Urban Meyer; Zach Smith; Courtney Smith; Stadium; The Ohio State University; Seth Kinker; J.D. Duplain; Mark Dantonio; MSU Football; Ryan DayThe Urban…
-
Colin Cowherd Disrespect; Mark Dantonio; Jim Harbaugh; College Football Playoff Expansion; Seth Kinker; Youth SportsThe disrespect! The audacity! On this…
-
Olympics Update, Detroit Lions' Preseason, Deshaun Tate, NBA Pay Scale, Lebron James, and Reflection Friday.The weekend starts, and the sports keep going.…
-
Prince Fielder Retirement, Detroit Tigers Losing Streak, Andre Rison, Micajah Reynolds, and Olympic Update.Prince Fielder is officially done, forced into…
-
RIP John Saunders, Detroit Tigers Bullpen, Health of the Tigers, Jordyn Wieber on Current State, and The Olympics.Beginning today is the news of yet…
-
MSU Media Day, Michigan State Football, Quarterback Situation, Defense, Olympic Update, Cierra Pryor and Bria Thompson.On today's "Current Sports with Al…
-
The Olympics, Michigan Media Day, Alex Rodriguez, College Football, Weekend Winners, Michael Phelps, and NFL Hall of Fame.Alex Rodriguez is officially…
-
Big Ten Media Day, Athletes and Activism, Michael Jordan, Jeff Grayer, Seth Kinker, Michigan Football, and Denzel Valentine.The excitement of Big Ten…
-
Detroit Tigers' Batting Struggles, The Olympics, Russian State-Sponsored Doping, K.C. Johnson, Chicago Bulls, Denzel Valentine, WNBA, and Throwback…