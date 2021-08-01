-
Michigan State Football; Spartans; Washington State; Cougars; Seth Newman; Spartan Sports Network; College Football; Mike Leach; Mark Dantonio; Jim…
-
MSU Football Blowout; Mark Dantonio; Ohio State Football; College Football Playoff Rankings; Seth Newman; Weekend Winners.Today on "Current Sports with Al…
-
MSU Football; Expectations; University Of Michigan Football; Seth Newman; Detroit Lions; Weekend Winners.Through the wind and through the rain, Michigan…
-
MSU Football; Mark Dantonio Press Conference; Seth Newman; MSU Basketball Media Day Preview; Taya Reimer.Real Spartan fans already know the record.…