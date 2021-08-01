-
The Michigan Shakespeare Festival opens tonight in Jackson. The festival’s Artistic Director, Janice Blixt, tells WKAR’s Scott Pohl that she took a “go…
-
The Michigan Shakespeare Festival is back for its annual six-week run. As always, the first three weeks are staged at Jackson College.WKAR’s Scott Pohl…
-
Broadway producer Kevin McCollum sits down with WKAR to talk about his show "Something Rotten" at the Wharton Center this week. A show which made McCollum…
-
The Michigan Shakespeare Festival gets underway later this week and while the headliner features a 20-year reunion, another play has been bringing out the…
-
We speak with the English-Pakistani theater director Iqbal Khan, who has led productions with the Royal Shakespeare Company, The Globe Theater, and…
-
An extended conversation with English director Iqbal Khan, who has directed for The Globe Theater in London, as well as for the Royal Shakespeare Company.…