The train station in Jackson is being recognized by Amtrak for its role in the Underground Railroad, the system that helped escaped slaves reach freedom…
Democratic lawmakers are criticizing remarks by Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R-Clarklake). Shirkey said allowing abortion is comparable to “the…
The Underground Railroad was a salvation from unrelenting violence forced upon millions of African-Americans since 1619. A southwest Michigan community…
The city of Lansing has kicked off its annual Juneteenth celebration. Juneteenth refers to June 19, 1865. On that day, two months after the end of the…
WKAR's Reginald Hardwick talked with Detroit Free Press columnist Rochelle Riley about her new book The Burden African-Americans and the Enduring Impact…
The Michigan Historical Center recently got a special donation: the manumission papers of Frank Demas, who likely bought his freedom from a slave owner in…
In parts of the country, there are an unknown number of old dwellings that once were the homes of slaves. For Joe McGill, preserving these structures has…
Today, Lansing kicks off the opening events of the 20th annual Juneteenth celebration, which is a three-day festival celebrating the emancipation of…