A storm dropped more than a foot (1/3 meter) of snow on parts of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, creating hazardous driving conditions and keeping some…
Many mid-Michigan schools will be closed Thursday because of Wednesday's snow storm that dumped 5-8 inches of snow on the area. Here is the list:INGHAM…
Last December’s weather patterns created a winter anomaly in two of the Great Lakes: rising water levels. We learn more and get the latest on midweek…
We are all digging out from the first major snow storm of the winter season. Winter Storm Linus has now passed us and is hitting New England.The Lansing…
The city of Lansing today is bringing residents up to date on the winter storm that blasted the area yesterday. Current State’s Scott Pohl talks with Chad…
Hundreds of Michigan utility workers are preparing to help restore power to victims of the blizzard out east. Current State host Mark Bashore speaks with…
A snowstorm hitting the Midwest dumped more than 19 inches of snow in northern Michigan and knocked out power to at least 142,000 state electricity…
Storms brought heavy snow to parts of southern Michigan, with up to 10 inches reported in the Lansing area.The National Weather Service says 7 to 9.5…