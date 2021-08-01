-
The Republican-led Michigan Legislature has begun passing $44.7 billion in proposed spending as it works to complete the next state budget.Lawmakers on…
The Republican-led Michigan Senate has passed a $58 billion budget plan that is at odds with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's proposal, primarily over…
A county official in Michigan dressed as Mickey Mouse to help draw attention to what he describes as wasteful spending on a Florida trip for employee…
The Michigan Legislature has approved a $57 billion budget package that includes what GOP leaders tout as the largest per-student spending increase in 17…
Gov. Rick Snyder has signed into law more than $50 million in additional federal and state spending to implement a sexual assault evidence kit tracking…
After years of controversial cuts to higher education, Michigan has begun reinvesting in its colleges and universities. Last month, Governor Rick Snyder…