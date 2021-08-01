-
Cui, a junior, came from behind to win her second straight Michigan prep title. Those that know Cui and her game say this could be the start of her major…
Longtime coach Nick Archer retired last spring, after winning five state championships. New head coach Jeffrey Lyons and the 2018 Trojans want to keep the…
March Madness; NCAA Tournament; Jim Comparoni; Michigan Men's Basketball; Michigan State Men's Basketball; Weekend Winners.On today's "Current Sports with…
The No. 4-ranked DeWitt girls basketball team fell to No. 1-ranked Bloomfield Hills Marian in the Class A state championship game, 51-37, on Saturday…
DeWitt senior guard, and Princeton commit, Claudia Reid, along with Panthers coach Bill McCullen, talk to WKAR's Al Martin after the loss in the Class A…
The No. 8 Haslett Vikings girls basketball team defeated Benton Harbor in the Class B state semifinal, 63 to 52, at the Breslin Center to advance to the…
EAST LANSING – The only focus for East Lansing senior wrestler Brian Darios is to win a state championship. In 2014, he set the school record for most…
Hoop great, and Lansing native, Magic Johnson has teamed up with the Lansing School District and is part owner of a company now providing providing the…