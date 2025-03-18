State champion East Lansing High School hoop star Cameron Hutson is making his own name

Cameron Hutson was the kid who loved basketball from an early age, starting to play on a mini hoop. Flash forward a decade or so, and now he attends East Lansing High School as senior basketball star and a 2025 three-star recruit.

And yes, he also happens to have a father by the name of Andre Hutson, a former star Michigan State power forward.

“When I was born, my dad was playing basketball overseas in Italy and Turkey,” Hutson said. “So, I was pretty much just around basketball.”

Jania Clowers

Hutson has made a name for himself at ELHS, as a 6-4 small forward. He was a Division 1 first-team All-state selection, a two-time first-team All-Conference selection, and helped the Trojans go on to win the Capital Area Activities Conference (CAAC) Blue title last year.

ELHS Head Coach Ray Mitchell said Hutson was knowledgeable coming into high school. Hutson’s father coached him in his early years, which helped him stand out as a leader for the program.

“I put him on varsity as a freshman and I didn’t promise him anything, and he played way more as a freshman than I thought he ever would,” Mitchell said. “So, every year has just improved and increased from that. It’s been easy coaching him, because he was already coached up, so it kind of makes it easy for me.

“I call him Coach Cam right now because he's coaching all his teammates up.” “He knows all the stuff and he knows basketball. I mean, I wish everybody came in like that, but he has a high pedigree, and it's been a smooth transition the whole time.”

Despite Michigan State in his family legacy and literally in the same town where he grew up, his college future isn’t in East Lansing. Hutson was ready for a change. He received 13 offers from mid-major schools. In his final year of high school, Hutson decided to commit to Saint Louis University on an athletic scholarship agreement back in November.

Jania Clowers

“A lot of my options were kind of far away,” Hutson said. “So, I just decided to take visits there (Saint Louis), and once I realized I liked it there, and I realized it wouldn't really be that bad if I went a little bit far from home.”

Hutson wants to be an asset for the team immediately and continue towards his goal of playing at a higher level for the 2025-2026 season with the Billikens.

“I expect to contribute to the team right away, even if it's not starting,” Hutson said. “Playing good off the bench. I want to play professionally in the future too. So, just play as well as I can there and hopefully get to the professional.”

Mitchell said Hutson’s time at ELHS has developed him as a player overall and he anticipates for him to be on the court and not just the bench.

“My biggest joy is to see our kids playing at the next level, not just going to college and then sitting the bench or riding the bench,” he said. “When coaches have faith in you, or give you the opportunity to play, it is based on your defense. So, we play a college style defense, and he's prepared for that. He's definitely prepared for that, because we always say if you can check, you can play.

IMG_1374.MOV

“Coaches know if they can trust you defensively then they can put you on the floor and everything else. So, he's prepared to play at the next level, and we expect him to play. I expect him to fit in right away. They are getting him for a reason.”

Life for Hutson is surrounded by basketball but it’s not just about playing on the court for him. He doesn’t have to just be dribbling or passing the ball, his love for sports runs through all aspects of the game.

“I just enjoy sports in general,” Hutson said. “So, talking about sports, like maybe commentating in the future, or writing, like being a sportswriter, just anything that has to do with sports. I like talking about sports.”

Last week the Trojans won the MHSAA Division 1 boys state championship, defeating Wayne Memorial, 66-49. Hutson led all scorers with 20 points.

