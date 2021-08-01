-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave her second state of the state address Wednesday after many months divided government in Lansing. She proposed her "Plan B”…
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she’s ready to go-it-alone to come up with money to pay for road repairs. That’s if Republicans won’t support her proposal…
-
Republican leaders in the state Legislature want to know how Governor Gretchen Whitmer plans to pay for several areas she wants to improve.During her…
-
UPDATED at 10:00 p.m.: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday identified two major crises facing Michigan — aging infrastructure and a lagging education system…
-
Michigan State University scholars Matt Grossmann, Charles Ballard, and Arnold Weinfeld continue their analysis of the most recent State of the State…
-
Governor Rick Snyder gives his final State of the State address Tuesday. Michigan Public Radio’s Cheyna Roth reports lawmakers on both sides of the aisle…
-
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder's seventh State of the State Address. WATCH IT NOWMichigan Governor Rick Snyder delivers his seventh State of the State…
-
Tue., Jan. 17 at 7pm on WKAR-TV and 90.5 FM | Michigan Governor Rick Snyder lays out his new legislative year agenda. WKAR coverage of government and…
-
Because of the Flint water crisis, last night’s [Jan. 19] State of the State address will be the most scrutinized of Gov. Rick Snyder’s tenure. We hear…
-
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder's annual address with Democratic response and Off the Record analysis. | WATCH IT NOW Jan. 19, 2016. In the 90-minute…