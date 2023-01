Wed., Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | On Wednesday night, Michigan’s 49th governor will deliver her fifth State of the State address. Tune in for live coverage as Governor Whitmer outlines her plans for 2023, the first year in which she'll lead with Democrats in control of the state legislature. Watch the State of The State address Wednesday night at 7pm on WKAR-TV or at WKAR.org. And if you can't watch, listen on 102.3 WKAR NewsTalk.