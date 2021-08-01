-
Results from State of the State Survey, election and economic trends As the world continues to battle the coronavirus, Michigan residents are giving Gov.…
-
Opinions from the latest State of the State SurveyMichigan consumers are more positive about their personal finances than they’ve been in nearly two…
-
Michigan is experiencing a shortage of substitute teachers in districts small and large, urban and rural, leaving school district superintendents unable…
-
New Michigan State University research finds an urgent need to take a series of steps to recruit and retain the state’s pre-K teachers passionate about a…
-
It’s all about politics, tariffs and the popular vote – read that as redistricting -- in June’s State of the State Podcast.Michigan State University’s…
-
New challenges and new opportunities will be created with the advent of self-driving commercial and consumer vehicles, Institute for Public Policy and…
-
Michigan residents are worried about a spill of the Line 5 underwater oil pipeline in to the Straits of Mackinac and are even more concerned about a…
-
Michigan residents support a transition from coal-fired energy to more solar and wind powered electricity, a new Michigan State University research report…
-
As 2018 comes to a chilly close, Michigan’s residents warmed to President Donald Trump, cooled to outgoing Gov. Rick Snyder and look forward to a sunny…
-
With mid-term elections less than two weeks away, Democrats appear to lead in two top-of-ticket races, the latest results from Michigan State University’s…