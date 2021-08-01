-
Tue. Feb 4 at 9pm on WKAR HD and streaming | President Trump is delivers the 2020 State of the Union address, which comes under the shadow of his…
Tue. Feb 4 at 9pm on WKAR HD and streaming | Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers the Democratic response to President Trumps 2020 State of the Union…
The East Lansing School District is in the final stages of planning for tonight’s State of the Union response. A number of students and faculty members…
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver the Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Feb. 4. Rep. Veronica…
The Latest on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's State of the State speech (all times local):11:40 p.m.Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants Michigan to be the 17th state to…
President Trump is delivering a State of the Union address after a delay due to the government shutdown. Watch his speech live, followed by a Democratic…
Tue. Feb. 5 at 9pm ET on WKAR-HD (23.1), WKAR NewsTalk 105.1 FM, and streaming | WKAR presents live coverage of President Donald Trump's State of the…
In a continuation of her vocal opposition to proposed changes to Title IX rules, U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin (MI-08) announced Amanda Thomashow as…
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her first State of the State address a week later than planned to avoid having it on the same night as President Donald…
The leader of the Michigan House says President Donald Trump will not deliver his State of the Union address in Lansing.Speaker Lee Chatfield, a…