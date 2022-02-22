State of the Union 2022 | PBS NewsHour

Tue., Mar. 1 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | President Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.

President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address on March 1st, 2022. The live coverage of this event will include the president’s speech, the Republican response, and analysis from the PBS NewsHour team.

The last State of the Union address was delivered by then-President Donald Trump on the eve of his acquittal by the Senate in his first impeachment trial. Plans for President Biden’s 2021 State of the Union were previously modified and delayed due to concerns of COVID-19.

The White House confirmed this year’s State of the Union after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent the president a formal invitation to speak to Congress and the American public one year into his term: “Thank you for your bold vision and patriotic leadership which have guided America out of crisis and into an era of great progress, as we not only recover from the pandemic but Build Back Better!”

