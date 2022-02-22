© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

State of the Union 2022 | PBS NewsHour

WKAR Public Media
Published February 22, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST
U.S. President Biden meets with CEO's in Washington
Kevin Lamarque
/
Reuters / PBS NewsHour
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as he holds a meeting with CEOs of companies in a variety of sectors to discuss the holiday shopping season, at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 29, 2021.

Tue., Mar. 1 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | President Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.

President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address on March 1st, 2022. The live coverage of this event will include the president’s speech, the Republican response, and analysis from the PBS NewsHour team.

The last State of the Union address was delivered by then-President Donald Trump on the eve of his acquittal by the Senate in his first impeachment trial. Plans for President Biden’s 2021 State of the Union were previously modified and delayed due to concerns of COVID-19.

The White House confirmed this year’s State of the Union after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent the president a formal invitation to speak to Congress and the American public one year into his term: “Thank you for your bold vision and patriotic leadership which have guided America out of crisis and into an era of great progress, as we not only recover from the pandemic but Build Back Better!”

This page will be updated as more information is made available.

Tags

WKAR StayTuned Update WKAR StayTuned UpdateState of the Union Address
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE