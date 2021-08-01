-
The Department of Natural Resources is urging state park visitors to avoid taking rocks from trails and bodies of water and then stacking them to make a…
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer wants to use $250 million dollars in American Rescue Plan funding to improve state parks and trails. The Department of…
Michigan drivers who renew their registration would have to opt out to avoid paying an $11 fee that allows unlimited entry into state parks under a bill…
The union representing Michigan state park officers says they should be allowed to have guns and bulletproof vests to handle unruly visitors.The Michigan…
Michigan officials are recommending funding for 19 community and state parks, trails and sports facilities.They would share more than $2.7 million from…