Station News

WKAR has a new voice reporting trusted and essential information for Michigan’s Capital Region. Sarah Lehr joined WKAR in June of 2021 in the role of…
WKAR Public Media staff have been honored with three regional Emmy® awards by the Michigan Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and…
Radio news listeners in Michigan’s Capital Region will hear a new voice joining the NPR Morning Edition hosting team this month.Megan Schellong takes to…
New Ken Burns Four-Part Series Explores Life of Legendary Boxer Muhammad Ali, a new four-part documentary directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ken Burns, will…
EAST LANSING, MI;?May 28,?2021?-- In Michigan, a literacy crisis has unfolded in the educational?system. Does every child deserve the right to read?WATCH…
Productions by WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University have earned 8 regional Emmy® nominations for the talented storytellers. The nominations were…
EAST LANSING, Mich., May 14, 2021 -- WKAR Public Media from Michigan State University collaborated with over 75 mid-Michigan organizations to provide…
For the eighteenth year in a row, Americans named PBS the “most trusted institution” in a nationwide survey. According to the results, PBS continues to…
EAST LANSING, Mich., April 16, 2021 -- The radio news team at WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University has earned the Outstanding News Operation…
Series of video shorts reveals the stories behind art pieces on display at the Broad Art Museum on the campus of Michigan State University.At the MSU…