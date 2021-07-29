People News: Sarah Lehr Joins WKAR News Team As Politics and Civics Reporter

WKAR has a new voice reporting trusted and essential information for Michigan’s Capital Region. Sarah Lehr joined WKAR in June of 2021 in the role of politics and civics reporter.

“As a politics and civics reporter, I want to hold public institutions to account,” said Lehr. “And I want to look beyond the horse race to show how policies affect real people in their everyday lives.”

Before reporting for WKAR, Lehr covered local government news as a city watchdog reporter for the Lansing State Journal. She started her career at the Youngstown Vindicator, a daily newspaper in northeast Ohio.

“I'm excited to use the skills I've developed as a print journalist and to expand into the broadcast world,” said Lehr, a graduate of Kenyon College.

WKAR news followers may have already read or heard Lehr reports on the Lansing Racial Justice Plan, the current local election races, redrawing of the political maps, and more.

“In her new role, Sarah will be able to expand that coverage beyond Lansing, while giving our community a clear picture of the context beyond government decisions by speaking to the people affected,” said Karel Vega, WKAR News editor.

Lehr recently did a special interview with WKAR's All Things Considered Host Sophia Saliby, in which she spoke more on the transition from print to public radio.

“It's been a pleasure to work with and learn from the WKAR team so far,” Lehr said.

