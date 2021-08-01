-
Remembering Ron Mason, Ron Mason Memorial, Jason Ruff, American Ninja Warrior, Alex McChriston, NBA Finals, Ayesha Curry, and Reflection Friday. On…
-
Steph Curry as Unanimous MVP, Golden State Warriors, NBA Playoffs, Detroit Tigers, Brad Ausmus, and Eastern Michigan Athletics.On today's "Current Sports…
-
NFL Draft, Connor Cook, Biggest Snubs, Laremy Tunsil, Michigan State Football, NBA Playoffs, Steph Curry MVP, Detroit Lions, and Weekend Winners.The wait…
-
Connor Cook Draft Stock, Golden State Warriors, Michigan State Spring Practice Takeaways, Darien Harris, and Weird Wednesday Takes.After John Gruden went…
-
Today is the last Current Sports for three days. That's right, Memorial Day is a day off for Al and Isaac. However, this show end-to-end covers the…
-
In case you missed it, this Saturday was one of the biggest days in sports history. With the NFL Draft, Kentucky Derby, Clippers-Spurs Game 7, and the…