-
The National Weather Service says high winds, not tornadoes, are believed to have caused storm damage earlier this week in Michigan.Crews made the…
-
Crews are working to restore power after heavy storms over two days knocked out power for over 800,000 Michigan homes and businesses.Two utilities say it…
-
About 196,000 utility customers in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula are without electricity after a storm packing strong winds, hail and lightning crossed parts…
-
Thousands in the Coldwater area are without electricity after a heavy thunderstorm early Thursday morning.High winds, heavy rain and lighting appear to be…
-
A cleanup effort is taking place on Detroit's Belle Isle after severe thunderstorms this week damaged or knocked down scores of trees.The island park in…