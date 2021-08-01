-
Enbridge said Monday it had retrieved an anchor that broke away from a maintenance vessel while on the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac.The mishap…
The state has approved permits that would allow Enbridge Energy to dig the tunnel that would house a new Line 5 pipeline. The replacement would still be…
Enbridge said Tuesday it would defy Michigan’s demand to shut down an oil pipeline that runs through a channel linking two of the Great Lakes, contending…
Two bills introduced this week in Lansing would increase the legal penalties for large boat operators who don’t pass cautiously through the Straits of…
Lawyers sparred in court Tuesday over Attorney General Dana Nessel’s request for a preliminary injunction against Enbridge Energy. The state is requesting…
After an unknown incident caused Enbridge Energy to shut down the east leg of Line 5 last week, Attorney General Dana Nessel has requested that the entire…
The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that legislators did not violate the state constitution by allowing construction of an oil pipeline tunnel…
UPDATED Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.: The historic Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island has been sold. The hotel made the announcement Tuesday. An investment firm…
UPDATED at 5:00p.m. : Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wants a court to shut down an oil and natural gas liquids pipeline that runs under the Straits…
Operators of refineries in Ohio are worried that a potential shutdown of a Great Lakes oil pipeline in Michigan could push up their costs or even force…