-
Dennis Pond doesn’t tell his psychiatrist about his thoughts of suicide. But he has them. He often feels useless, in large part because his diabetes has...
-
Police are investigating and the Whittemore-Prescott Area School district is reeling today after their high school band teacher completed suicide after…
-
Authorities say a man apparently fatally shot another man and a woman at a home in southern Michigan before killing himself.The shooting happened Saturday…
-
In the wake of two celebrity suicides this week, Michigan health care professionals are urging people to be aware of the warning signs. The deaths of…
-
Halloween; Detroit Lions; Jim Caldwell; Eric Hipple; Fighting Against Depression; Suicide Prevention; Trick Or Treat.Boo! A Happy Halloween from all of us…
-
Relatives of an inmate who died after hanging himself in a Michigan jail cell have settled a lawsuit that alleged a deputy was watching Monday Night…
-
The Latest: Autopsy: Cornell killed himself by hanging. The Latest on the death of musician Chris Cornell in Detroit (all times local):1:45 p.m.A medical…
-
Michigan lawmakers are remembering Rep. John Kivela, who died from an apparent suicide this week. Meanwhile, doctors remind all of us to take care of…
-
Michigan State Rep. John Kivela (D-Marquette) was found dead Tuesday in Lansing of an apparent suicide. The discovery comes one day after Kivela was…
-
What are the signs of someone thinking about committing suicide and how can we prevent it? Current State’s Brooke Allen talks with a local woman about her…