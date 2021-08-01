-
Many out-of-state websites that facilitate online sales in Michigan would have to collect and remit the 6 percent sales tax under legislation approved…
A bipartisan group of former legislative leaders says Michigan's gasoline tax should be increased by 47 cents a gallon over nine years to fix…
A super PAC supporting Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette for governor is launching its first TV ad, one that criticizes rival Brian Calley for his…
A Michigan resident is at the center of a solar energy taxation debate that could affect property owners statewide.The dispute revolves around how much…
Gov. Rick Snyder's administration on Monday proposed legislation to ensure that taxpayers do not see their state income taxes rise as a result of the…
Local governments are winners after the Michigan Supreme Court turned down an appeal in a major dispute over how to value big-box stores for tax…
Voters in Grand Rapids will decide next month whether to authorize a tax to support the city's library system for another 20 years.The tax began in 1997,…
Michigan lawmakers voted Wednesday to prohibit local taxes on food, drinks and gum in a pre-emptive strike against any municipality that might consider…
A Michigan State University economist says he believes President Donald Trump’s proposed tax plan would not be a good replacement to the current…
Certain employees retired from government work would get a tax break under legislation up for likely approval in the Michigan Senate.The bill scheduled…