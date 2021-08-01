-
The White House plans to appeal a ruling that limits DACA protections for immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children, moving immigration higher on the president's list of priorities.
A small Michigan community scheduled a candlelight vigil for two Michigan natives who are believed to be among the dead after a gunman opened fire in a…
The city of Lansing is joining the American Red Cross and other service agencies to launch a relief effort for victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas. The…
A western Michigan company is sending about 2,000 kayaks to parts of Texas and Louisiana to help with flooding relief and rescue efforts following…
The American Red Cross is sending dozens of volunteers from Michigan to assist in the Hurricane Harvey relief effort. As of noon Monday, about 60 Michigan…
Former MSU football player Kaleel Gaines opens up about his reason to transfer from Michigan State to play football at Arizona Western Junior College. He…
EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan State men’s tennis team has lost two if its top players to injury this season. But that hasn’t dampened their spirits…
Current Sports returns from the Holiday break with a full recap of our coverage from out in Dallas, TX at the Cotton Bowl. Al Martin breaks down what he…
Second-ranked Alabama topped No. 3 Michigan State 38-0 Thursday night in Arlington, Texas to advance to the national championship game where they will…