portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

The S.W.A.P. Meet with James Moore: Thoughts on Uvalde school shooting; Dealing with change; NBA Finals preview | Current Sports | June 1, 2022

Published June 1, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT
The S.W.A.P. Meet with James Moore tackles how to deal with life's major changes.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we hit you with another Wednesday edition of 'The S.W.A.P. Meet with James Moore'. The former MSU football fullback great and founder of 'Speaking With A Purpose' joins the hour to give thoughts on the tragic school shooting in Uvalde Texas. Also, Moore gives his thoughts and predictions on the NBA Finals series between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, as well as tips on how to deal with life's changes. 'Quick Hit Headliners' are on deck highlighting the 'Softball Classic', 'Diamond Classic', Detroit Tigers, and latest news concerning infamous Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Episode 1973

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin S.W.A.PS.W.A.P. MeetJames MooreTexashigh schoolsDeShaun WatsonDetroit TigersWaverly High School
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
