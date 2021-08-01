-
Dean, MSU Communication Arts & Sciences Prabu David talks about his favorite book, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.The Great American Read is an eight-part…
-
PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger talks about her favorite book, the Great Gatsby.The Great American Read is an eight-part series, hosted by Meredith…
-
On this week's show: Michigan's Governors Race; Lawsuit alleging a 1992 sexual assault by Larry Nassar and cover-up; Political climate affecting…
-
Tuesdays, Oct. 9-Oct. 23, 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | The Great American Read explores the power and joy of reading through the lens of America's 100 best-loved…
-
Whether it’s Asimov or Zusak, Tolstoy or Tolkein, Americans are voting for their all-time favorite book. At 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, WKAR-TV presents…
-
FREE -- Wed. Aug. 22, 7:00pm in WKAR Studio A | The family viewing of the feature film The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe is…
-
WKAR participates in the Red Cedar Writing Project!The Red Cedar Writing Project (RCWP) is Michigan State University's site of the National Writing…
-
The Great American Read campaign is in full force this summer and the Michigan State University College of Communication Arts and Sciences is…
-
WKAR and the Capital Area District Library (CADL) explored and celebrated reading for The Great American Read!The community joined WKAR and the Capital…
-
FREE -- Saturday, June 9, 11am – 2pm at CADL Downtown | Reserve your seat for the first WKAR and The Great American Read event that explores and…