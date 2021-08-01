-
Wed. Jun. 6, 9:30pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Join Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, George Lucas and more for a tribute to the acclaimed filmmaker Ken Burns! | Watch and…
-
Friday, November 10 at 6:30pm at the Communication Arts and Sciences Building, Studio A | Join WKAR for our final event in the Vietnam series: a special…
-
One of the legacies of the Vietnam War thrives in countries around the world. During the war, thousands of children were left in orphanages. Many were…
-
Thu., Nov. 2 from 12pm to 1pm at the Michigan Vietnam Monument | You're invited to join your community in paying respects to those who served and perished…
-
In January 1973, the Paris Peace Accords brought a formal end to the Vietnam War. But in April 1975, the North Vietnamese Army ignored the terms of the…
-
Tuesdays at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | The landmark documentary film series directed by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick returns for weekly viewing. WATCH…
-
Years before the escalation, Michigan State University became very close with the South Vietnamese government. An archive at MSU containing 80,000…
-
More than 52,000 Americans died in the Vietnam War. Virtually all who survived came home with some level of emotional trauma. Decades after the fall of…
-
This weekend, Current State takes an in-depth look at what happened when organizations asked the state Civil Rights Commission to ban discrimination of…
-
One of the most famous incidents of the Vietnam War didn't happen in Vietnam. On January 23, 1968, the USS Pueblo was conducting a surveillance mission…