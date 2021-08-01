-
The severe thunderstorms that swept through Michigan Saturday produced five confirmed tornadoes. The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids reports two…
Thousands in the Coldwater area are without electricity after a heavy thunderstorm early Thursday morning.High winds, heavy rain and lighting appear to be…
Flash flooding amid severe thunderstorms and heavy rains is affecting travel in parts of the state.The Michigan Department of Transportation says water…
Michigan utilities report thousands of customers remain without power as a result of storms that rolled across the state.DTE Energy says 8,500 of its…
Thunderstorms packing winds exceeding 60 mph caused damage across Michigan, knocking out power to tens of thousands of customers.Trees and power lines…
The Latest on damaging storms in Michigan (all times local):9:50 a.m.Crews in western Michigan are working to remove downed trees and power lines that are…